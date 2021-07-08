Jimmy Uso Major Smackdown Update Leaks

As of Tuesday evening, WWE officials reportedly had not made a decision on Jimmy Uso’s status following his latest DUI arrest. As noted, Uso was arrested on Monday night after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light, while doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. He later failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail overnight for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and running a red light. It was later revealed that Uso bonded out of jail at 9am ET on Tuesday morning, after posting a $500 bail. It was also reported that WWE officials were not happy with Uso, as expected, and that at least a few “high level people in power are extremely disappointed and legitimately pissed off” at Uso for this latest arrest.