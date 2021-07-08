Cancel
WWE

Jimmy Uso Major Smackdown Update Leaks

Wrestling-edge.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested on Monday night on the charge of DUI. He was released on bail of $500 dollars on Tuesday morning. He also faced a similar incident back in 2019 when he had a DUI arrest but he was not found guilty. Now, there have been...

wrestling-edge.com

WWE
The US Sun

Who is Jimmy Uso and who is his wife?

JIMMY and his twin brother Jay Uso form the WWE tag team The Usos on the Smackdown brand. The twins are the sons of former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jonathan Fatu, best known by his in-ring name Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the WWE tag team The Usos.
WWE

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWE

Several New Details On Jimmy Uso’s Arrest

It isn’t looking good. There are certain moments in wrestling that go far beyond what you see on television and in the ring. These are often a lot more serious and unfortunately a lot more negative, including situations involving things like substance abuse. There are wrestlers who have far bigger issues like this than others, and now WWE is going to have to deal with one of them.
WWE

Naomi Deactivates Twitter Account After Fan Blames Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI

WWE star Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday. A Twitter user @DeathRiderSZN sent out a tweet on July 6th which blamed Naomi for Jimmy’s recent DUI arrest. The tweet ended up going viral with over 300 quote retweets of fans largely coming to Naomi’s defense:
WWE

Jimmy Uso ‘Angers’ WWE Star After Arrest

The news of top WWE SmackDown star and former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso’s DUI has taken the sports entertainment world and the WWE Universe by storm. However, it is now being reported that is legitimate concern for Jimmy Uso and his safety. Is WWE going to ‘punish’ Jimmy Uso after his DUI?
WWE

WOR: Funk update, Black's AEW debut, wrestling deaths, Uso arrest

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the deaths of Chris Youngblood and "Cyanide" Sid Cooper, a Terry Funk health update, Jimmy Uso's latest DUI arrest, some horrible ratings, UFC notes including Nick Diaz potentially returning to MMA, and full reviews of both AEW and NXT this week.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE officials are reportedly worried by Jimmy Uso's arrest

We recently brought you the news of the arrest, yet another arrest, made by the American police on Jimmy Uso, for driving under the influence, which in the USA is defined as DUI. Apparently, the Smackdown athlete was caught driving his SUV in precarious conditions, as the vehicle visibly swerved in the lane in which he was driving.
WWE

Vince McMahon Still To Make Decision On Jimmy Uso’s WWE Status

Jimmy Uso is involved in one of the biggest storylines going in WWE, and now he is facing his third DUI since 2011. As of Thursday afternoon, SmackDown officials had still not met with Vince McMahon about tonight’s show. That being said, any report going around about Jimmy Uso’s future on the main roster is “fabricated.”
WWE

Report Regarding Jimmy and Jey Uso’s Storyline With Roman Reigns

In regards to Jey Uso being absent from WWE television in recent weeks, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following:. “The situation with Jey Uso off Smackdown and Jimmy essentially doing the Jey role with the idea Jey just went home is all part of the storyline and not a cover for an injury.”
WWE

Naomi Deletes Twitter Account Following Jimmy Uso Controversy

Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI on Monday, marking his third DUI arrest since 2011. He was ruled not guilty in his 2019 arrest for DUI, but that doesn’t even count the time he tried to square up with a cop when he wasn’t driving in Detroit. This kind of experience can be hard on a lot of people who are close to Uce, especially his wife Naomi.
WWE

Booker T Believes An Intervention Should Be Considered For Jimmy Uso

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Uso was arrested earlier this week in Pensacola, Florida after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light while speeding. He failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail for misdemeanor DUI, speeding, and running a red light. On the latest edition...
WWE

Latest Backstage News & Notes On Jimmy Uso & His DUI Arrest

As of Tuesday evening, WWE officials reportedly had not made a decision on Jimmy Uso’s status following his latest DUI arrest. As noted, Uso was arrested on Monday night after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light, while doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. He later failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail overnight for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and running a red light. It was later revealed that Uso bonded out of jail at 9am ET on Tuesday morning, after posting a $500 bail. It was also reported that WWE officials were not happy with Uso, as expected, and that at least a few “high level people in power are extremely disappointed and legitimately pissed off” at Uso for this latest arrest.
WWE

Backstage Update On WWE Possibly Taking Action On Jimmy Uso For DUI Arrest

As of Tuesday evening, WWE officials reportedly had not made a decision on Jimmy Uso’s status following his latest DUI arrest. As noted, Uso was arrested on Monday night after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light, while doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. He later failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail overnight for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and running a red light. You can click here for our original report on the arrest, along with Jimmy’s mugshot photo.
UFC

WOR: Conor McGregor, UFC recap, Smackdown, ratings, Jimmy Uso, Bayley, more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Roller Derby's Mike Gammon, condolences to Chris Harrington, UFC recap with the doom of Conor McGregor's tibia, the ESPYs and WWE, Smackdown thoughts, Bayley, Jimmy Uso, New Japan and tons more. A packed show as always so check it out~!
WWE

Who is Naomi's husband Jimmy Uso? WWE star set to face Asuka in MITB is married to Tag Team icon

WWE stars Naomi and Asuka will have to set their real-life friendship aside as they face each other in a Ladder Match during WWE's 'Money in the Bank 2021' event. Comprising two ladder matches and five championship bouts, the pay-per-view event kicked off on Sunday, July 18, 2021, telecasted live from Fort Worth, Texas. Naomi is a key wrestler at the women's MITB Ladder Match which also includes powerhouse performers like Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Zelina Vega , Natalya, and Tamina.
WWE

VIP AUDIO 7/6 – WKH – The News: NXT Great American Bash full review, Jimmy Uso’s DUI, Dynamite preview, ROH PPV line-up preview, Smackdown viewership (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including a full rundown and analysis of NXT Great American Bash, Jimmy Uso’s DUI, a preview of AEW Dynamite, a look at the ROH Best in the World PPV line-up, and Smackdown viewership.
WWE

Jimmy Uso DUI Called Out By Roman Reigns?

WWE’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view event has been one of the ages so far as we’ve seen several surprises including Nikki A.S.H; shockingly win the WWE Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and the Uso’s winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships over The Mysterios. WWE can’t fire Jimmy Uso for this shocking reason.

