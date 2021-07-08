Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning, especially in urban areas where prolonged heavy rain can quickly lead to flooding. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Warren A BAND OF HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN EDGECOMBE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of heavy rain showers along a line extending from near Littleton to near Scotland Neck to near House. Movement was north at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain and minor flooding will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Tarboro, Halifax, Scotland Neck, Littleton, Enfield, Weldon, Whitakers, Hobgood and Speed. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central North Carolina.