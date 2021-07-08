Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN SUFFOLK AND SOUTHERN NASSAU COUNTIES At 503 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Atlantic Beach, or over Long Beach, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Oceanside and Lido Beach around 510 PM EDT. Freeport and Baldwin around 515 PM EDT. Jones Beach around 520 PM EDT. Massapequa and Wantagh around 525 PM EDT. Amityville and Gilgo State Park around 530 PM EDT. Lindenhurst and Farmingdale around 535 PM EDT. Babylon around 540 PM EDT. Islip and Brentwood around 545 PM EDT. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.