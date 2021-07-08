Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southwest Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN SUFFOLK AND SOUTHERN NASSAU COUNTIES At 503 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Atlantic Beach, or over Long Beach, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Oceanside and Lido Beach around 510 PM EDT. Freeport and Baldwin around 515 PM EDT. Jones Beach around 520 PM EDT. Massapequa and Wantagh around 525 PM EDT. Amityville and Gilgo State Park around 530 PM EDT. Lindenhurst and Farmingdale around 535 PM EDT. Babylon around 540 PM EDT. Islip and Brentwood around 545 PM EDT. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Lindenhurst, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Lido Beach, NY
City
Atlantic Beach, NY
City
Amityville, NY
City
Freeport, NY
City
Islip, NY
City
Oceanside, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
City
Massapequa, NY
City
Wantagh, NY
City
Farmingdale, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy