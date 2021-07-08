Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

A record fundraising year for The Prouty

By Adam Sullivan
WCAX
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a record-breaking year for The Prouty, an annual fundraiser for the Dartmouth-Hitchock Norris Cotton Cancer Center now in its 40th year. In-person events begin Friday with golf at Eastman Links in Grantham. Bike rides and walks are scheduled for this weekend. Virtual events have been taking place since June 1st to celebrate the 40th anniversary. This year’s event has raised $3.7 million so far, which is a new record, despite the fact that participation is down a bit. A little more than 2,200 people registered for the event. Money raised supports various programs to help both the quality of life for patients and their families, as well as science.

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Music Therapy#Charity#Wcax#Eastman Links
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Charities
Related
Lebanon, NHWMUR.com

40th Prouty raises record amount for cancer research, patient services

LEBANON, N.H. — The 40th Prouty set a fundraising record this year, raising more than $4 million to support cancer research and patient support services. The Prouty is an annual event combining cycling, walking and more to raise money for research and services at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Elmhurst, ILelmhurst.edu

Elmhurst University Sets $10 Million Fundraising Record

Elmhurst University has just completed its best fundraising year in institutional history. In fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021), Elmhurst University raised more than $10 million, the most ever raised in one year by the institution. The record year continues a trend of significant philanthropic contributions to the University, totaling $35 million over the past five years.
PetsHouston Chronicle

Michelle Green Celebrates 9 Successful Years Of Fundraising for BARCS

BALTIMORE (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. On June 24th, 2021, Michelle Green, Director of Commercial Sales at Advance Relocation Systems, hosted the 18th edition of the Online Auction to Benefit BARCS Franky Fund. The event was held on Facebook in collaboration with BARCS - Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter. The auction is held bi-annually and this year is the 9th year of this event.
Lebanon, NHNorwalk Hour

Prouty raises more than $4M for cancer center research

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — The Prouty, an annual event to raise money for cancer research has raised more than $4 million this year, a record. The Prouty, which marked its 40th year, combines cycling, walking, and other events to raise funds for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center. This year’s...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Annual Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton sets fundraising record

DAYTON — Organizers of the 2021 Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton presented their largest contribution ever on Saturday afternoon. Organizers Mike and Paula Schmitz, joined by a group of ride committee members and presenting sponsors, presented the charity with a check for $37,403 this afternoon. The amount was three times that of their 2020 contribution of $11,353.83. Money was raised last year despite the ride being cancelled.
CancerUnion Leader

Dartmouth-Hitchcock: Prouty raised $4 million for cancer research, patients

The 40th Prouty raised more than $4 million in support of cancer research and patient and family support services at Dartmouth’s and Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center. This year’s Prouty was a hybrid event, with supporters participating virtually from June 1-July 11, and golfing, cycling and walking July 9-11. More...
Waterbury, VTmychamplainvalley.com

Waterbury surpasses fundraising goal for mural marking 10 years since Irene

A community arts group in Washington County has just cleared a major hurdle in its effort to celebrate resilience after the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene a decade ago. Since March, Waterbury Arts had been trying to raise $46,000 to pay for a two-stories-tall mural on the side of an art gallery. Organizers have just learned, to their surprise, that they’ve surpassed the goal.
AdvocacyWCAX

NH nonprofit to convert building into new drop-in youth center

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A nonprofit in New Hampshire plans to build a new drop-in youth center for young people who are facing housing insecurity. New Hampshire Public Radio reports that Waypoint supports about 130 young people in the state. The nonprofit’s new center will offer young adults support and resources. Program Director for Homeless Youth and Young Adult Services Erin Kelly said the center will be a safe place for young adults and it will provide meals and group therapy.
CharitiesKVOE

SOS Strong shatters last year’s prior fundraising mark

Last year, the SOS Strong fundraiser shattered the prior total, despite COVID-19 being relatively fresh in the area. This year, with COVID-19 still in the picture, the fundraiser blew by last year’s prior high-water mark. At the end of the annual awards ceremony Wednesday, SOS Director Connie Cahoone announced the...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Longview nonprofits look toward return of fundraisers this year

For most of 2020 and early 2021, Longview event calendars sat bare with a few virtual events peppered throughout the months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Longview nonprofit organizations are looking forward to resuming fundraising throughout the next calendar year after pandemic guidelines severely restricted in-person fundraising events, the kind of events that keep many organizations afloat.
San Antonio, TXthepmgrp.com

Drive Away for Education Fundraiser Aims to Assist 50,000 Children this Year

Who wouldn’t want to win a new 2021 truck of their choice? Exactly!. For over 8 years now, the San Antonio Youth Educational Support foundation (SA YES) has held an annual summertime truck raffle in partnership with the Ancira Auto Group. All to benefit elementary school children in need of assistance. Ancira provides the ‘truck of the winner’s choice’ from one of their five area dealerships including Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Nissan or Dodge Ram. Last year’s event raised over $300,000 to benefit SA YES.
Newport, VTCaledonian Record-News

Prouty Beach Event Aims To Give Voice To Veterans

Area military veterans are invited to speak at a Vermont Veterans Town Hall event Sunday at Prouty Beach in Newport. Everyone else is encouraged to go and listen. It will be the first time a Veterans Town Hall event will be held in the Northeast Kingdom. A total of four events will be held in Vermont this year. One happened in June at Camp Meade in Middlesex, and two others will follow the Newport event: Aug. 8 at the Godnick Center in Rutland and Sept. 19 at Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington.
Vermont StateWCAX

Program to offer free college courses to Vermonters

A Burlington man with a long rap sheet faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly striking a man with a hammer Tuesday night. Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up at the U.S. Passport Agency...
Burlington, VTWCAX

Burlington restaurant adjusts hours due to lack of employees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington business is closing during part of the week because it doesn’t have enough workers. According to a Facebook post, El Gato’s Burlington location will be closed Sunday to Tuesday. “This has not been an easy decision as we hate to disappoint our loyal customers...
Vermont StateWCAX

Young Vermont couple reels in love

Rule that outlawed Sunday haircuts in New York gets trimmed. Good news for New Yorkers-- you can now legally get your hair cut on Sundays!. Summer sessions aim to help Vermont students make the grade. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vermont school districts are using the summer to plan for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy