A record fundraising year for The Prouty

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a record-breaking year for The Prouty, an annual fundraiser for the Dartmouth-Hitchock Norris Cotton Cancer Center now in its 40th year. In-person events begin Friday with golf at Eastman Links in Grantham. Bike rides and walks are scheduled for this weekend. Virtual events have been taking place since June 1st to celebrate the 40th anniversary. This year’s event has raised $3.7 million so far, which is a new record, despite the fact that participation is down a bit. A little more than 2,200 people registered for the event. Money raised supports various programs to help both the quality of life for patients and their families, as well as science.