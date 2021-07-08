Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glades County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDRY...WEST CENTRAL PALM BEACH AND SOUTHEASTERN GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT * At 500 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Harbor to near Montura. These storms were nearly stationary. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Clewiston, Montura, Lake Harbor, Harlem and Lake Hicpochee.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glades County, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Lake Harbor, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Glades Hendry#Nws Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy