Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDRY...WEST CENTRAL PALM BEACH AND SOUTHEASTERN GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT * At 500 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Harbor to near Montura. These storms were nearly stationary. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Clewiston, Montura, Lake Harbor, Harlem and Lake Hicpochee.