Flash Flood Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas West Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alice, San Diego, Alice Acres, Tecalote, Ben Bolt, Rosita, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
