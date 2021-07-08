Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas West Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alice, San Diego, Alice Acres, Tecalote, Ben Bolt, Rosita, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, TX
County
Jim Wells County, TX
State
Texas State
County
Duval County, TX
County
Kleberg County, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Ben Bolt, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
City
Agua Dulce, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#South Texas#Extreme Weather#Kleberg#Tecalote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL AND SOUTHWESTERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 412 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles west of Falfurrias moving north at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Premont, Concepcion and Cruz Calle. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 698 and 704. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Refugio FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON The combination of light winds and abundant tropical moisture will make the atmosphere favorable for the development of weak tropical funnels this afternoon, mainly across the inland Coastal Plains and Brush Country. Most of these funnel clouds will be short lived and usually do not touch the ground. However, you should be prepared to seek shelter in the event a funnel does reach the ground.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * From Thursday evening through Saturday evening. * An approaching weather system from the east will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday evening through late Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall combined with a saturated ground from recent rains will likely result in flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Burn scars from past and more recent wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flows.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton, Nipton Road, Brant Cima Road, And Ivanpah Road. This includes the area that was previously was under a Flash Flood Warning for the Nipton area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 1213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 330 and 343. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON The combination of light winds and abundant tropical moisture will make the atmosphere favorable for the development of weak tropical funnels this afternoon, mainly across the inland Coastal Plains and Brush Country. Most of these funnel clouds will be short lived and usually do not touch the ground. However, you should be prepared to seek shelter in the event a funnel does reach the ground.
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franktown, The Pinery and Castlewood Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 1213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Nipton Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton and Nipton Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 80 and 89. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 739 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Mohawk to Wellton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 22 and 58. Locations impacted include Wellton, Tacna, Tyson, Mohawk and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rainfall had ended for this area with only light rain expected in the next hour. However, continued runoff from this earlier activity may still be resulting in flooding, specifically of DW Ranch Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road and other nearby roadways or washes. SOURCE...Radar and county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, DW Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES...WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 550 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Sandia, or 8 miles south of Mathis. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Patricio, Sandia and Pernitas Point.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 311 PM MST, County officials reported significant flooding still ongoing on DW Ranch Road. Rainfall has ended there but flash flooding is expected to continue. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding affecting DW Ranch Road. SOURCE...Local county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road, other low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Kingman, Dw Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 418 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Emergency Management also reported Flash Flooding at DW Ranch Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Dw Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 20:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 801 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen within King Valley in the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Palm Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 1213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Nipton Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton and Nipton Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Museum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 129 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the rainfall intensity has decreased across the Museum Burn Scar with the heaviest rates north and east of the scar. Light to moderate rain is possible within the next hour with flooding likely. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy