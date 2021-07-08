Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry This product covers southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina Elsa moving off to the northeast away from the area. Conditions improving. NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Coastal Georgetown and Coastal Horry * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover, and Inland Pender * STORM INFORMATION: - About 140 miles north of Wilmington NC or about 180 miles north of Myrtle Beach SC - 36.3N 78.3W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move away from the area. Gusty winds along the North Carolina coastal counties will continue to abate. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Southeast North Carolina. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some large limbs may break from trees. A few shallow rooted or weak trees may snap or be knocked down. Some fences and roadway signs damaged. - A few roads may become impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions are possible, especially for high profile vehicles on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages are possible. Elsewhere across southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington NC around 8 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.