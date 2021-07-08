Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick County, NC

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender This product covers southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina **Tropical Storm Elsa moves away from Southeast North Carolina and Northeast South Carolina.** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles north of Wilmington NC or about 230 miles north-northeast of Myrtle Beach SC - 36.8N 77.4W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move away from the area and thus all the Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- None. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: It is always a good idea to check your preparedness plans so when and if the time comes during hurricane season, you are ready to execute them. A good resource is ready.gov. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington NC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
County
Pender County, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
State
South Carolina State
County
Brunswick County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Coastal Brunswick#Coastal New Hanover#Coastal Pender#Inland New Hanover#Inland Pender#Myrtle Beach Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy