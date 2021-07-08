Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET AND MIDDLESEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern New Jersey. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.