Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 440 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Devils Garden, or 12 miles southwest of Montura, moving northeast at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Montura and Devils Garden.