Training camps are just about ready to fire up around the league, and the Minnesota Vikings are ready to start preparation for what they hope will be a special year in the super-competitive NFC North. They believe Michael Pierce could be key in helping them achieve that goal, but they received a bout of bad news this week regarding the veteran nose tackle. The 28-year-old reportedly suffered a calf injury while training ahead of camp, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and it's doubtful he'll be available when the Vikings begin practice in late July.