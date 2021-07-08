Cancel
Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD, BERGEN, NORTHEASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN PASSAIC, ROCKLAND AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 3 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yonkers, Paterson, Stamford, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Nanuet, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Tappan and Greenwich. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 3 HOURS

