Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pike SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PIKE COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winslow, or 8 miles southeast of Petersburg, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Winslow.