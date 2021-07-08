Cancel
Economy

Skeena Resources intersects high-grade gold at Snip project

By Northern Miner Staff
mining.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkeena Resources (TSX: SKE) has reported the latest drill results from the Phase 3 infill and exploration program at its wholly-owned Snip gold project in BC’s Golden Triangle, about 100 km northwest of Stewart. Highlights included drillhole UG21-177, which intersected 4.41 metres grading 110.22 grams gold per tonne from one...

