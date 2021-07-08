Skeena Resources intersects high-grade gold at Snip project

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) has been notified by option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK) (RRRLF) (RR0) ('Rockridge') that it has received final results from its recently completed diamond drilling program at its Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the 'Knife Lake Project' or 'Property'). Rockridge drilled a total of 2,043 metres in twelve drill holes and has now received assays and completed interpretation for all holes. Results for the initial nine holes covering Gilbert North and South and the Knife Lake Deposit can be referenced in Eagle Plains June 17th, 2021 news release. Rockridge will also be commencing a summer exploration program which is described herein. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.