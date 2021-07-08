Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris, OH

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El4iz_0arMkCsa00

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Police#Nba#Ap#American#French#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension

Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Taylor had been with ESPN since 2014 but her contract expired Tuesday. Her last assignment for the network was Tuesday night at the NBA Finals, where she was the pregame and postgame host for the network's “NBA Countdown” show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy