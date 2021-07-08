Cancel
Chloe x Halle on Empowering Artists to Tell Stories About 'What It Means to Truly Accept Your Skin'

By Karen Mizoguchi
People
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChloe and Halle Bailey are continuing to amplify the voices and ideas of young artists. The Grammy-nominated sibling duo, known as Chloe x Halle, recently were judges for a special panel of Neutrogena Studios' and Ghetto Film School's First Frame Program, which encourages Gen Z filmmakers to create art that exemplifies the larger stories surrounding skin health and accepting the skin they're in.

rolling out

Music producer and ‘Ready to Love’ bachelor AJ releases EP ‘just for women’

Thirty-eight-year-old music producer AJ joined the current season of “Ready to Love” because, like many singles, he realized his dating patterns weren’t moving him closer to his goal of marriage and family. The creative Scorpio says he has enjoyed a full life with many different career paths and successes, so marriage and a family were the only things missing. It was pure coincidence when asked about his worst dating experience that the girl on the other end of his story would end up as a part of the cast.
Grimes Working on Lesbian 'Space Opera' Album

The 'Oblivion' star teases what to expect from her next studio installment, describing it as a 'space opera' about an artificial intelligence lesbian romance. AceShowbiz - Grimes has teased her new album is a "space opera" about an AI (artificial inteligence) lesbian romance. The 33-year-old experimental pop artist- who has...
What To Know About The Future Of Chloe X Halle Now That They're Going Solo

Sisters slay, but those who listen to R&B-pop duo Chloe x Halle already know that. Whether you’ve been rocking with the Bailey songstresses since they were tweens sangin’ Béyonce-approved covers on YouTube seven years ago, fell in love with their angelic voices after hearing their first album, The Kids Are Alright, in 2018, or started stanning them just last year after the release of Ungodly Hour (aka, the only good thing to come out of 2020), you’re probably curious about what’s going on with the Baileys right now. You might even be wondering: Are Chloe x Halle breaking up?
POPSUGAR

Chloe Bailey Announces Solo Music Is Coming Soon, and "Have Mercy" the Teaser Is Steamy

Chloe Bailey is kicking off her 23rd birthday with an exciting venture: new music! On July 1, the singer announced she will be releasing solo music with a steamy clip on Instagram. "this is 23… HAVE MERCY COMING SOON," Chloe wrote alongside the clip, which shows her singing and dancing in a bedroom. Though she didn't announce an official release date for the new music video, it seems like she plans on dropping it very soon. In a followup comment, Chloe wrote, "should i drop this soon? 🙇🏽‍♀️" It goes without saying that our answer is a resounding, "YES!"
POPSUGAR

Chloe and Halle Bailey Reunited on Instagram Just to Tell Us How Much They Missed Each Other

After seven months apart, Chloe and Halle Bailey reunited on their Chloe x Halle Instagram account for "tea time." To kick things off, the duo did an impromptu rendition of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" to show just how much they've missed being together. "You have no idea how excited we are," Halle told her followers. While Chloe's been working on solo music and performing, Halle has been filming The Little Mermaid in Italy. Chloe didn't waste any time asking Halle about the highlights of Europe. "How was it being Ariel, for how long?" the 23-year-old asked her sister. "You're still Ariel, you will always be Ariel." Of course, Halle responded by telling Chloe just how much she missed her. You can catch their full "tea time" in the video above.
Rising Singer-Songwriter NIKKI HAHN Discusses Her Single ‘Obvious’, Creating The Music Video For It and Much More!

Meet Nikki Hahn! She is a rising star who’s expanding her career from the screen and on to the stage as well with a budding music career. On the heels of her debut single “In My Head,” she has released her sophomore single “Obvious” which is currently available on all streaming platforms. Inspired by 80’s and 90’s rock and pop, Nikki’s style blends the decades together to create her own lane of experimental pop-rock. She is currently working on her debut EP infusing the sounds of her guitar, piano, and bass.
Alessia Cara shares how her heritage influenced her career path: "Italians love our music"

Alessia Cara opened up about her childhood in a new interview, revealing how her family's love of music paved the way to her becoming a global superstar. Speaking with Billboard, the "Sweet Dreams" singer, born Alessia Caracciolo, reminisced about growing up in a traditional Italian household in Ontario, Canada. Her parents were on the stricter side, banning sleepovers and stressing the importance of school.
WILLOW talks about her influences, working with Avril Lavigne and more

It’s easy to feel like you know Willow Smith. Born into the public eye, her every move has been traced from the beginning, labels flung from all sides from those determined to figure her out. At one time or another, she’s been the “child star,” the “alt-R&B soul child” and...
Amber Tamblyn is editing an anthology that will feature essays by Jia Tolentino and Samantha Irby.

You may know Amber Tamblyn as Joan of Arcadia or Tibby Rollins of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but throughout her career, the actor has also cemented her place as an established author. Thus far, she’s published six books, including three poetry collections. And now, following her 2019 memoir Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution, Tamblyn will edit an essay anthology that centers on and celebrates women’s intuition.
Movie Review: 'No Sudden Move' Is Smart About How It Tells Its Story

There are, of course, a lot of stories, big and small, going on all the time. Huge events are made up of many moving parts, involving people we never see, or even really consider. Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move tells of a few people at a major inflection point in American history—people who can only really see what’s in front of them, but for whom the stakes are incredibly high. And for the rest of the world, the stakes are even higher.
BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé Are Working on New Music

YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé are working on new music. The K-pop stars were recently spotted shopping for children’s clothes in Los Angeles, which oddly sparked rumors of the two being pregnant. The speculations were cleared up after the “On The Ground” singer posted Instagram Stories of visiting Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello and his newborn baby.
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.

