Town Launches ChooseWestport.com, New Economic Opportunity Website
The Town is pleased to announce the launch of its new economic opportunity website, Choosewestport.com. Choosewestport.com is a public partnership between commercial developers, real estate agents and the Town. It describes the benefits of opening and operating a business in Westport. A planned coordinated digital marketing campaign will attract people to the site where they can learn about Westport’s entrepreneurial attractions and real estate opportunities.news.hamlethub.com
