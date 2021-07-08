Cancel
Westport, CT

Town Launches ChooseWestport.com, New Economic Opportunity Website

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town is pleased to announce the launch of its new economic opportunity website, Choosewestport.com. Choosewestport.com is a public partnership between commercial developers, real estate agents and the Town. It describes the benefits of opening and operating a business in Westport. A planned coordinated digital marketing campaign will attract people to the site where they can learn about Westport’s entrepreneurial attractions and real estate opportunities.

