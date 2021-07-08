Greg Cosell believes Daniel Jones can still be a good player

Daniel Jones has the talent to break out

One problem that will hopefully be solved this coming season is the fact that New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked a total of 45 times last season. This of course won’t help him feel comfortable in the pocket.

Greg Cosell of NFL Films was a guest on the “Inside the Birds” podcast talked about Jones having the “yips.” He said Jones needs to try and ignore the pressure and make sure he plants his back foot.

“Jones was often under duress. And again, when I say under duress, I don’t mean there were free rushers, I mean he was often surrounded by bodies,” Cosell said, via Giants Wire. “And he was not particularly comfortable. He was an unsettled player and there were too many snaps in which he did not set and plant his back foot. He probably started to anticipate that he would get pressure and when you anticipate getting pressure, you start to play fast physically and you just don’t set.”

Cosell did bring up the point that because the Giants’ offensive line had issues last season in pass protection that they had to use a tight end as a blocker, which didn’t help them attack opposing defenses.

“What the Giants did … is you end up having to keep a tight end and a back in to pass protect. And very often, it’s not just a chip where they then release, they become a part of the protections. And then you’re sending three receivers out and it’s very hard to attack coverage with three receivers,” Cosell said.

What’s interesting though is that Jones did a pretty good job even when he was getting hit.

Cosell also liked how Jones read defenses last season.

“Ultimately, all pocket quarterbacks are going to face pressure and he needs to figure out how to handle that,” Cosell said. “[But] I thought he was very decisive with his reads and throws versus man-to-man coverage. I think Jones still has the chance to be a good player and [the Giants] clearly feel the same way, which is why they did what they did in free agency and the draft.”

If all goes well for the Giants, Cosell thinks they could have the most balanced offense within the NFC East.

“I think that their season can go any number of ways,” Cosell said. “This is an offense that can be consistent and I think their defense, which was pretty good last year, is only going to get better with the second year of Patrick Graham and better players. I think the Giants have the chance to be a very solid football team.”

If New York’s offense line can protect Jones on a consistent basis, their offense will be very good this coming season. If they can’t do that, it could be a rough season for him.

