Demi Lovato, born Demetria Devonne Lovato on Aug. 20, 1992, has made a name for themselves with acting, singing and songwriting. After starting their career as a child actor on 'Barney and Friends,' Lovato stepped into the spotlight with their role in 'Camp Rock' and debut single, 'This is Me,' in 2008. Multiple award-winning albums later, Lovato has sold more than 24 million records in the U.S. alone. In May 2021, the singer came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them. Take a look at some of Demi's hottest moments through the years.