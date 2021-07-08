Cancel
Warrenton, VA

Pedaling Protections

blueridgeoutdoors
blueridgeoutdoors
 15 days ago
Photo by Shannon McGowan of her bike in Warrenton, Virginia. Feeling a Little Safer Thanks to Virginia’s New Bicycle Laws. Most of us in our region had some beautiful bike-riding weather this past Fourth of July Weekend. I for one found myself whizzing through some of the winding farm-view roads of Warrenton, Virginia. The usual feelings of peace and joy swept over me as I watched my shadow cast on tall golden grass and the sunshine through the passing barns, fences, and cattle. At least until my riding partner called out, “Car back!”

blueridgeoutdoors

blueridgeoutdoors

Charlottesville, VA
ABOUT

Blue Ridge Outdoors is your guide to fly fishing in the Southeast, moutain biking in the Blue Ridge and adventure travel from the Highlands to the Piedmont.

 https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com
#Bike Lanes#The General Assembly#The Bicyclist Safety Act
LifestylePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Scuba Diving West Virginia’s Summersville Lake

Appalachia doesn’t seem like scuba central, but the guys at Sarge’s, a low-key, four-decade dive shop, will show you the best of what’s under West Virginia’s Summersville Lake. Being a scuba diver in West Virginia is like being a downhill skier in Oklahoma. Most of the time, your gear is...
Virginia StatePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Remote and Peaceful Paddling on the Southern Virginia Wild Blueway

Paddle practically any stretch of the three rivers and two lakes that make up the blueway and you’ll understand why the word wild is part of the name — Southern Virginia Wild Blueway. The blueway’s three rivers — the Banister, Staunton and Dan rivers — combine for 100 miles of navigable waters, 80 miles of which are designated as Virginia Scenic River. The rivers flow near towns and under roadways, but are comprised of mostly undeveloped shoreline. That means paddlers can enjoy the serenity of a wilderness experience right in the heart of southern Virginia.
Asheville, NCPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Franklin and Nantahala, N.C. — Your Gateway to Adventure

Just over an hour west of Asheville, NC and two hours north of Atlanta, GA the Franklin and Nantahala communities are tucked away amongst the peaks of the Blue Ridge, Southern Nantahala, and Great Smoky Mountains. Whether you’re a fan of the great outdoors or the peace and quiet of small-town life, you’ll find everything you need right here in Franklin and Nantahala, NC.
LifestylePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Wandering Wilderness with Kathleen Pangan

Welcome to the Job Board, where Blue Ridge Outdoors goes behind the scenes with outdoor industry professionals on how they got the job, their daily routine, and more. This month: Wilderness Specialist. From invasive species removal and habitat restoration to mapping for UPS, leading yoga sessions for people with special...
LifestylePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Take Flight with the Blue Ridge’s Best Hang Gliding Schools

Free as a bird— find an elite hang gliding school to offer one-of-a-kind views and adrenaline-packed adventure. Cruising a rural stretch of U.S. 13, I spot something unexpected: A pair of hang-gliders soaring high above Virginia’s Eastern Shore. I pull over and watch them cruise over maritime forests and dense tidal marshes toward Quinby Harbor, Upshur Bay, and the wild barrier islands that lay beyond. I went looking for a hang gliding shcool.
Patrick County, VAPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Outdoor Adventure Beckons at Primland Resort in Patrick County, Virginia

With a jaw-dropping range of outdoor activities, Primland beckons adventurers of all stripes to the Blue Ridge’s premier resort. Nestled on 12,000 acres amid stunning vistas in Patrick County, Va., Primland offers breathtaking experiences, both indoor and out—all in a luxurious atmosphere that’s authentic to its mountain setting. Primland is now part of the Auberge Resort Collection, and is rated #1 in the Southeastern U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler magazine.
TravelPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Running on Coastal Time: Favorite Oceanside Spots

Summer is here and we’re headed to the Atlantic Coast to find some of the best beach vacations. When April Parker moved to Tybee Island, Ga., she moved for a lot of the same reasons other people move to the Southeast coast—warmer weather, shorter winters, and the beach. But once she settled into life on the barrier island, Parker discovered even more than the best beach vacations.
Virginia StatePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Get Outside in Norton, Virginia: Find Your High Knob Adventure

Welcome to Norton, Virginia. Nestled beneath High Knob – the highest point in the Cumberland Mountains – Norton is a great base camp for exploring the High Knob Region. The High Knob Region’s 10 communities offer access to more than 100 miles of hiking trails, a growing mountain biking scene, variety of waterways to fish and paddle, and miles of cliffs ripe for bouldering and climbing.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

July 2021: The Destination Adventure Issue

Books for summer + rock star sandal collaborations. Take a deep dive into West Virginia’s Summersville Lake. A Baltimore artist’s unique creations call for inclusivity in the outdoors. How to save America’s wild lands. Why I opened an outfitter in a small Appalachian town. A wilderness specialist offers an inside...
Charles County, MDPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Charles County, Maryland Is Open for Paddlers

Uncover something new around every corner when you paddle the many rivers and tributaries of Charles County, MD. Bordered by the Potomac River to the west and Patuxent River to the east, there are more than 300 miles of undeveloped shoreline to explore by the water’s edge. Whether you’re looking to spend an hour on the water or planning an overnight camping trip, head out on one of the designated Charles County Water Trails, part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail Network, or forge your own path to discover the joy in this paddling destination.
LifestylePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

First Rapids: Three Whitewater Paddling Routes Bound to Get Beginners Hooked

Three whitewater paddling routes that are bound to get beginners hooked. Rushing water, jagged rocks, and waterfall descents—whitewater paddling is often chased by the most hardcore adrenaline junkies. But what about those who want to try hopping in a vessel and pouncing through the swells? Across our region there are countless rivers to choose from, ranging in difficulty, length, and scenery. These routes in the Appalachians are great spots for a family day trip or the beginner looking to get hooked.

