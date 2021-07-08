Pedaling Protections
Photo by Shannon McGowan of her bike in Warrenton, Virginia. Feeling a Little Safer Thanks to Virginia’s New Bicycle Laws. Most of us in our region had some beautiful bike-riding weather this past Fourth of July Weekend. I for one found myself whizzing through some of the winding farm-view roads of Warrenton, Virginia. The usual feelings of peace and joy swept over me as I watched my shadow cast on tall golden grass and the sunshine through the passing barns, fences, and cattle. At least until my riding partner called out, “Car back!”www.blueridgeoutdoors.com
Comments / 0