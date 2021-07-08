Pedaling Protections

Uncover something new around every corner when you paddle the many rivers and tributaries of Charles County, MD. Bordered by the Potomac River to the west and Patuxent River to the east, there are more than 300 miles of undeveloped shoreline to explore by the water’s edge. Whether you’re looking to spend an hour on the water or planning an overnight camping trip, head out on one of the designated Charles County Water Trails, part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail Network, or forge your own path to discover the joy in this paddling destination.