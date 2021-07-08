Cancel
Keyser, WV

Keyser Stores of Yesteryear: Peoples Pharmacy and More

Mineral Daily News-Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you drive down the business section of Keyser today, especially Main and Armstrong streets, you see many empty buildings. At one time, most of those buildings had flourishing businesses. Some people remember these businesses, and some do not. My intent is that this series will inspire memories of these businesses. In December, I started the series by featuring my own business, Shapiro's Stores. Earlier this year, I focused on Keyser Movie Houses, G.C. Murphy's, and The A&P Store. This last part focuses on Peoples Pharmacy and the businesses I remember – old and new – that make downtown what it is today.

