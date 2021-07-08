Why Britney Spears Can't Get Out of Her Conservatorship—and Why She's Not the Only One

If Hinge is the dating app made to be deleted, the Britney Spears conservatorship is the legal opposite. And if it’s virtually escape-proof for a highly paid performer with 30 million Instagram followers, 2 million of whom just liked a picture of her upper back, you can bet it’s a lock for most of the average folks who are under one—for better or worse. Spears is only one of more than a million Americans living under some form of a conservatorship or guardianship, according to a disability rights lawyer with the ACLU.