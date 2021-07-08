Cancel
POTUS

Trump Says He Wants to Give a Deposition in Social Media Suit

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 13 days ago
Donald Trump told Bill O’Reilly Thursday that he is eager to sit for a deposition in the lawsuit he filed against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and YouTube a day earlier. The former president alleges that the tech companies are not private corporations but rather arms of the federal government because of their work crafting and enforcing policies against misinformation in coordination with government agencies. O’Reilly asked Trump how he would respond if asked whether he incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the reason the technology companies gave for banning him from their social networks. Trump answered, “I didn’t.” When O’Reilly asked if Trump would give sworn testimony, the former president answered, “Sure. I mean, I look forward to it actually. I love talking about the election fraud.” Legal scholars have cast doubt on the suit’s merits.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

