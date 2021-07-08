Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

USA Gasoline Demand Hits Record High

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Gasoline demand surged to a a record high as Americans took to the road for the July 4th holiday weekend. Gasoline supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to 10 million barrels a day the week ended July 2, the highest in data going back to 1990, according to the Energy Information Administration.

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Usa Gasoline#Refineries#Americans#Petronerds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Rise with Tight Supply Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest in a week amid expectations that recovering demand from the U.S. to India and Europe will further tighten global crude markets. Futures in New York climbed 2.3% on Thursday after posting the biggest gain in three months on Wednesday. Gasoline demand is essentially back to normal in many of the biggest oil-consuming countries, with road traffic data showing a similar trend. Plus, over the past two weeks, Europe’s air traffic came close to two-thirds of flights as the same period in 2019.
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

U.S. Number 1 Producer of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The oil and gas industry in the U.S. produced the most petroleum and natural gas than in any other country during 2020, easily outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, crude oil exports from the U.S. reached a record high last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Department of...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Extends Gains Despite Inventory Build

Oil prices climbed on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session despite official data showing a surprise build in crude oil inventories. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose about 1 percent to $72.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 1.2 percent at $71.11. Both contracts jumped over 4 percent in the previous session.
Real EstateCNN

Home prices hit another record high in June

Home sales inched slightly higher in June as the inventory of available homes to buy increased, but home prices still remained on a tear, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Consistently low inventory has pushed prices higher over the past year. The median price for an...
Industryspglobal.com

Dow sees continued chemical demand growth: CFO

Dow again considering adding 600,000 mt/year of new PE capacity. Dow Chemical saw packaging, construction materials and coatings, industrial and electronics markets surge in the second quarter amid strong demand and higher chemical and resin pricing, CFO Howard Ungerleider said July 22. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude ticks lower on profit-taking, demand sentiment improves

0245 GMT: Crude oil ticked lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 23 on profit-taking activity, following a recent rally that saw futures prices claw back losses from a selloff at the start of the week. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Venezuela Aims to Nearly Triple Oil Output This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s state-owned oil company imported a key component needed to achieve its goal of almost tripling crude production, defying U.S. efforts to isolate the Maduro regime’s grip on power. The supertanker Rene is discharging a hydrocarbon known as condensate at the Venezuelan port of Jose, according to a...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil up US$1.50/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply

NEW YORK (July 23): Oil prices rose about $1.50 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains made in the previous three sessions on expectations of tighter supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude settled at $73.79 a barrel, up $1.56, or 2.2%, while U.S. West Texas...
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Summer U.S. natural gas prices are the highest since 2014

Summer U.S. natural gas prices are the highest in seven years, according to the Energy Department. The U.S. natural gas spot price at the Henry Hub in June averaged $3.26 per million British thermal units, the highest price during any summer month, or April to September, since 2014. Prices in...
Investor's Business Daily

Shale Oil Stocks Transformed Global Markets — But Can They Transform Themselves?

U.S. shale oil stocks are no strangers to reinventing themselves. But their next act may have to be the boldest yet as climate change forces tough choices for companies like EOG Resources (EOG), Continental Resources (CLR), Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Devon Energy (DVN). Independent shale producers began as wildcatters with...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks

SINGAPORE (July 22): Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end. Brent crude fell 32...
Traffic95.3 MNC

GasBuddy: Pump prices to go down in coming days

Gas prices are expected to go down in the coming days. That’s due, in part, to OPEC coming to an agreement on oil production over the weekend and a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022,...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil climbs over 4% despite rise in US inventories

NEW YORK (July 22): Oil prices rose more than 4% Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provided support despite data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories. Brent crude futures rose $2.88, or 4.2%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Settle Above $70 Again

(Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most since mid-April amid broader market gains and after a U.S. government report showed declining fuel and distillate stockpiles during the high-demand summer driving season. Futures rose 4.6% in New York on Wednesday with U.S. equities advancing as better-than-expected corporate earnings took the focus off...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase last week: EIA

HOUSTON, July 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil inventories increased during the week ending July 16, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday. According to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, increased by 2.1...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

U.S. crude oil production unchanged last week: EIA

HOUSTON, July 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil production was unchanged during the week ending July 16, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday. According to the EIA, U.S. crude oil production averaged 11.4 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, same as the previous week and up by 300,000 b/d this time last year.
Posted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a climb in U.S. crude supplies, fall in stocks at storage hub

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended July 16, marking the first weekly rise in nine weeks. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 6.7 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported an 806,000 barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported that gasoline supplies edged down by 100,000 barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell by 1.3 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast a supply decrease of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 600,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub declined by 1.4 million barrels for the week. September West Texas Intermediate crude was up $2.21, or 3.3%, at $69.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $69.35 before the supply data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy