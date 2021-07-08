USA Gasoline Demand Hits Record High

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest in a week amid expectations that recovering demand from the U.S. to India and Europe will further tighten global crude markets. Futures in New York climbed 2.3% on Thursday after posting the biggest gain in three months on Wednesday. Gasoline demand is essentially back to normal in many of the biggest oil-consuming countries, with road traffic data showing a similar trend. Plus, over the past two weeks, Europe’s air traffic came close to two-thirds of flights as the same period in 2019.