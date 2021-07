The New Jersey Festival of Ballooning returns this weekend after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 38th annual high-flying event will be held at the Solberg Airport in Readington Township from July 23 through to July 25. Billed by organizers as the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America, the event features concert performances and other activities and entertainment that attract upwards of 165,000 visitors. For more details on the 2021 installment, see: Vaccine shots, Lottery Land and the Devils. What’s new at the 2021 N.J. Festival of Ballooning.