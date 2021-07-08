Notre Dame football: How high can Kyle Hamilton go in 2022 NFL Draft?
The Notre Dame football program has an absolute stud at safety in Kyle Hamilton, but the question is, how high can he go in the 2022 NFL Draft?. When it comes to the 2021 Notre Dame football team, there are question marks on both sides of the ball. The Irish are coming off a berth in the College Football Playoff, but graduation and the NFL took a major toll on the roster, as 14 players have gone on to play professionally.slapthesign.com
Comments / 0