Public Health

Secret haircuts, an empty stadium, new COVID-19 cases and South America’s biggest soccer tournament

By Ana Ionova Los Angeles Times
sandiegouniontribune.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO — Just after nightfall about 60 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, Marlus Jesus was whisked into a hospital after hours to verify that he didn’t have coronavirus, then ushered into a hotel room. His secret mission? The Brazilian soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

