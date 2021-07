The Napa City Council voted Tuesday to restrict the trucking of water out of the city and limit most outdoor irrigation to two days each week. Through the council action, the city is hoping to cut community water use by 20% this year when compared to 2020. The city’s goal is to preserve water stored in Lake Hennessey, Napa’s primary local source of water, in the midst of California’s 2021 drought. The lake is at 63% capacity as of July 13 and water storage has dropped considerably in recent years because of low runoff the past two winters.