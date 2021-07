Rocket League has seen some recognition at local esports events in India, but it looks like official tournaments for the game may be held soon if esports athlete Naman ‘MortaL’ Mathur has his way. Taking to Twitter, MortaL expressed interest in having official tournaments for the game in the country, expecting the game to have good viewership if it does get official recognition. That said, the developer and publisher of the game, Psyonix hasn't really been active in promoting Rocket League in India. Perplexing when you consider it's owned by Epic Games, which has a team in the country. Then again, Epic isn't too keen on pushing Fortnite in India either versus its efforts in other markets.