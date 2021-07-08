Milwaukee Bucks in an 0-2 hole after dropping NBA Finals Game 2 to Phoenix Suns, 118-108
PHOENIX - Unfortunately for the Milwaukee Bucks, they have fallen into a pattern of dropping the first game of a series. To get to the NBA Finals, they proved to be the Maison of the comeback, stitching improvements into successive games against Brooklyn and Atlanta in a way even Louis Vuitton would be envious. And in Game 2 Thursday night at Phoenix Suns Arena, the Bucks went in looking to add three elements to their Finals line off a Game 1 loss:www.postcrescent.com
Comments / 0