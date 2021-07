Toronto-based R&B singer Amaal is gearing up for her next EP with the release of her new single “Honey.”. “Honey” is subtle yet sultry, as Amaal uses her signature whispery vocals to embrace her sexuality as she muses about being spoiled and showed off. “You know this hair ain’t cheap/You know these nails ain’t free,” she sings. Thematically, it’s bolder than her previous Juno-nominated offering, Black Dove. “Honey” simmers, becoming a slow burn that builds up to a swirling emotional reckoning, leading to an epiphany that her true value lies within herself.