Stars and Designers Prepare for this Year’s amfAR Gala in Cannes

By Catharine Malzahn
crfashionbook.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing besides the films that everyone looks forward to during the Cannes Film Festival and the amfAR Gala, it’s the high fashion. From Blake Lively in custom Gucci in 2012 to Bella Hadid in Jean Paul Gaultier this year, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet lights up with the best looks possible this time of year. And the amfAR Gala, being the most sought-after event in town, takes everything to the next level.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Alicia Keys
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Cannes Film Festival#Fashion Houses#Chanel Dior Givenchy#French#Riviera
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Miley Cyrus Wows in a Feather-Coated Minidress & Towering Heels for Her Pride Special

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride Month in the best way she knows how: by going big. The “Plastic Hearts” musician is hosting a Pride Special for NBC’s Peacock streaming platform this week, debuting on Friday, June 25. Building excitement for the new musical event, Cyrus took to Instagram to tease fans with exciting moments from the special including one duet with country star Maren Morris.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Julianne Hough Wows in the Silkiest Peek-a-Boo Gown & Metallic Heels at 2021 amFAR Gala

Julianne Hough brought high fashion to the 2021 amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The “Safe Haven” star joined her friend and business partner Nina Dobrev for the red carpet event on July 16. For the occasion, Hough modeled a peek-a-boo gown from designer Nicolas Jebran complete with a one-shoulder fit, a peek-a-boo panel across the torso and a high-leg slit.
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Rachel Brosnahan Is Elegant in One-Shoulder Peach Satin Gown at the 2021 amFAR Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Rachel Brosnahan took a break from filming the highly anticipated third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in New York City to jet to Antibes, France, for the 2021 amFAR Gala. The star brought her husband Jason Ralph to the star-studded event, held on the last night before the end of the Cannes Film Festival.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Cannes: Sharon Stone, Alicia Keys Bring Glitz to Muted amfAR Gala

Held outside at the Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, the annual gala brought out fewer stars than usual, but the focus remained squarely on the mission to raise money for AIDS Research. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Sharon Stone and Alicia Keys...
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Show Stopping Looks From Cannes’ 27th amfAR Gala

The largest AIDS research fund and the Red Sea Film Festival presented an evening of fashion and glamor in the French Riviera, all for a good cause. Over forty-million people around the world are living with HIV and AIDS, and so, on Friday evening in Antibes, France, just five miles from the festivities of the Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood and benefactors from around the world gathered under the starry sky to raise money AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy.
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Sharon Stone Set to Return as Host of Cannes’ amfAR Gala

Sharon Stone will make a much-awaited return to this year’s amfAR gala, serving as host of the event she has spearheaded since the early 2000s. Stone, a longtime activist who has been absent from the gala since 2014, joined the organization in 1995. Famous for her chatty and charming auctioneering style with her celebrity pals, Stone helped raise a record $35 million for the organization at the gala that year.
Beauty & FashionMarie Claire

Pregnant Cardi B Stuns in a Cherry Red Mugler Dress

Cardi B stunned in a cherry red Mugler dress in a new Instagram post. She accessorized with PVC heels, gold jewelry, and a camel Birkin bag. Cardi revealed her second pregnancy at the BET Awards last month. Cardi B has a truly exceptional pregnancy wardrobe, and earlier this week, she...

