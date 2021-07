The big attraction to Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is that players in Pokémon Go have the chance to catch exclusive Pokémon that will be spawning during the event and earn some incredible rewards. It is a ticketed event to participate in it, so if you want to capture these Pokémon appearing from July 17 to 18, make sure to grab your ticket. Another exclusive piece to the event is the reveal of a new mythical Pokémon, and that will be Meloetta, the Melody Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to detail how you can catch Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 so you can add her to your collection.