The Medium developer Bloober Team clarifies ongoing projects amidst Konami partnership

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 13 days ago
Bloober Team is working on two new games that will be "bigger in scope" than its latest release, The Medium. Studio CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski clarified the studio's plans in a recent statement to IGN after ever-voracious Silent Hill fans began to speculate that Bloober projects archived by the European Commission could be tied to the horror IP which just refuses to die. Naturally, this was spurred by Bloober's newly minted partnership with Silent Hill owner Konami, though neither party has ever said that the IP would make a comeback.

