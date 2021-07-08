We’re going BANANAS for South Philly’s latest brick-and-mortar sweets shop @thechillybanana, which started as a food truck by the same name, serves up plant-based banana whips and shakes with a ton of vegan options. Stop by the 932 E Passyunk Ave. location for a truly unique, and healthy, dessert experience. Details can be found at the link in our bio

Let’s face it, the health and beauty industry is absolutely saturated with products at this point. There are literally millions of products trying to grab your attention at every turn, claiming that they are the next “big thing.” But the truth of the matter is, most of these products aren’t the next big thing. They are mediocre at best, with flashy promises that rarely turn out to be accurate. So, the big question in today’s market is this: How do I know what products actually work, and do what they claim?