Petersburg, NY

NY Man Driving Tractor Was Plowed -- At Nearly Four Times Legal Limit, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
New York State Police are saying a man was driving a tractor (not the one pictured here) while his blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Caster23

New York State Police are saying a man was driving a tractor while his blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit.

State troopers arrested Steven Harrison, age 42, on Monday, July 5 in the area of Weaver Dam Road in Petersburg, located in Rensselaer County, about 28 miles east of Albany, near the Massachusetts border.

Police had received a report of a tractor swerving as it drove down the street.

Police said state troopers located the driver, who was identified as Harrison, a resident of Petersburg. He was taken into custody after failing a roadside sobriety test, State Police said.

Police said Harrison provided a breath sample of .31% B.A.C. He is set to appear in Petersburg Town Court on Tuesday, July 27.

