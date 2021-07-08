The New York Jets’ Nearly Overlooked Defensive Star Mark Gastineau Before the NFL’s First Female Scout Stepped In

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great star to the day. Forgotten in the shuffle of the offseason is the Jets acquirement of Lamarcus Joyner during free agency. With the plan to move Joyner back to his free safety position, there’s a real likelihood that the team plans on running a lot of ‘Big Nicke’ or ‘Big Dime’ packages. This scenario seems even more likely considering what their rivals have been doing. The New England Patriots brought in two elite tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, while the Dolphins have also decided to get ‘bigger’ at their respective skill player positions. With the way offenses are moving the ball as well, having another defensive back on the field who plays at a linebacker slot could do wonder for coverages and assignments. With CJ Mosley commanding the defense and getting people into the right position, the defense should hopefully see a decent surge in production under this season compared to last - at least, that is the hope. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.