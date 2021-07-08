Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The New York Jets’ Nearly Overlooked Defensive Star Mark Gastineau Before the NFL’s First Female Scout Stepped In

By Tim Crean
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, New York Jets fans know Mark Gastineau as the talented and sometimes troubled all-time sack leader for the franchise and the REAL single-season sack record holder. However, before the NFL’s first-ever female scout stepped in, he was just a borderline NFL draft pick from a tiny college football program.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Woody Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Draft#American Football#Gang Green#The New York Titans#Sports Illustrated#Ohio State#Si#Oklahoma State#The New York Giants#The New York Jets#Pro Football Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Adjusted PFR sack numbers give the New York Jets a unique milestone

The 1981 New York Jets (unofficially) hold a unique mark in NFL history after Pro Football Reference unveiled adjusted sack totals. Three decades later, the New York Sack Exchange is still cashing in. Noted research and statistics service Pro Football Reference announced this week that the site will tally sacks...
NFLwmleader.com

New sack numbers released for Jets legends Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko and others

A couple of Jets legends earned a boost in sacks this week. The statistics website SportsReference.com added unofficial sack totals from 1960-1981, courtesy of researchers John Turney and Nick Webster. The duo compiled sack numbers missing from the NFL archives after reading official play-by-plays, coaches’ stat books and watching game film.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Training Camp Photo

Today’s an important day for Pittsburgh Steelers nation. With players rolling up the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for Day 1 of 2021 training camp, Wednesday marks the end of the offseason and the beginning of the preseason for the reigning AFC North regular-season champs. Just as he has for the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baker Mayfield brings up great point about COVID vaccine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in on the discussion of COVID-19 prevention and how vaccines can benefit teams. We’ve seen the hesitation for professional athletes to not only get the COVID-19 vaccine, but also support and rally behind vaccine education. One quarterback has made a point to say that he’s not going to disclose his vaccination status in hopes to sway people one way or another.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the New York Jets roster within the competitive AFC East

How does the New York Jets’ roster fare when comparing it against the rest of the AFC East, position-by-position?. If the New York Jets hope to be relevant in December, winning their AFC East matchups is a must. Before we know it, the summer will be nearing its end and...
NFLYardbarker

Did the New York Jets ‘finally’ solve their offensive line woes?

Just one spot ahead of the New York Giants, the Jets ranked 31st in pass blocking efficiency last season, per PFF. In run blocking, they landed at 20th, thanks to a surprisingly successful performance by right tackle George Fant. Hopefully, with the insertion of UNC stand-out running back Michael Carter, the Jets will finally have a more committed running approach. With head coach Robert Saleh coming from the Kyle Shanahan system in San Francisco, it is possible they utilize a rotation of backs, exposing mismatches and running lanes.
NFLNew York Post

Dwayne Haskins posts cryptic message after wife’s arrest

Dwayne Haskins quoted Drake in his first social media post since news of his wife’s arrest. The Steelers quarterback made headlines Thursday morning after multiple reports claimed Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is facing a domestic battery charge for allegedly assaulting Haskins and knocking out his tooth in a Las Vegas hotel room earlier this month.
NFLYardbarker

Attributing blame for the New York Jets’ 2020 passing struggles | Film

It goes without saying that the New York Jets fielded a very ineffective offense in 2020. They failed to establish an identity and really struggled in the passing game. The Jets ranked 31st in passing yards at 174 yards per game and 31st with 6.4 yards per pass attempt. Their team passer rating between Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco (75.9) was 30th in the league.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

NFL Network: Who's The Most Underappreciated Jets Player?

Each offseason Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network's analytics expert, combs through each team’s roster and picks one player who is underappreciated. That player for the Jets is DL John Franklin-Myers. "Next Gen Stats shows that Franklin-Myers racked up 27 quarterback pressures in 2020, which was tied with Tarell Basham for the...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets offseason recap 2021: Linebackers

Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 campaign. With the offseason in the rearview mirror, ESM looks back on the green...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFLYardbarker

Should the New York Jets look into WR N’Keal Harry?

Would the embattled first-round pick from New England fit into the New York Jets’ receiver evolution? ESM investigates. Could an enemy of the New York Jets’ greatest enemy become their friend?. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry entered the NFL with a fair amount of hype as a 2019 first-round pick (32nd...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Names The AFC’s Most ‘Talented’ Team

During this Monday’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, the NFL crew revealed who they believe will win the AFC North this upcoming season. Mike Greenberg may have surprised the viewers at home with his selection. Greenberg made it abundantly clear that he’s all in on the Cleveland Browns this...
NFLganggreennation.com

The New York Jets All-Time Best Players, Part 1

With the last minicamp in the rear view mirror and training camp a few weeks away it might be a good time to look back at some of the franchise’s best players . So before we can make a top ten list we need to make a list of players who were great but did not make it that high.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 7/7/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great star to the day. Forgotten in the shuffle of the offseason is the Jets acquirement of Lamarcus Joyner during free agency. With the plan to move Joyner back to his free safety position, there’s a real likelihood that the team plans on running a lot of ‘Big Nicke’ or ‘Big Dime’ packages. This scenario seems even more likely considering what their rivals have been doing. The New England Patriots brought in two elite tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, while the Dolphins have also decided to get ‘bigger’ at their respective skill player positions. With the way offenses are moving the ball as well, having another defensive back on the field who plays at a linebacker slot could do wonder for coverages and assignments. With CJ Mosley commanding the defense and getting people into the right position, the defense should hopefully see a decent surge in production under this season compared to last - at least, that is the hope. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets to host joint practices vs. Philadelphia

Another chapter has added to the northeastern battle of green football. The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that One Jets Drive will host joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park. These practices land on August 24 and 25, days before the teams face off in their respective preseason finales on August 27 at MetLife Stadium.
NFLganggreennation.com

Scouting Jets linebacker Brendon White

Over the past few months, we’ve been taking an in-depth look at each of the Jets’ rookies. We continue today with linebacker Brendon White. The 22-year old White is listed at 6’2” and 220 pounds and was an all-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020 after transferring from Ohio State to Rutgers. The Jets are converting him from safety to linebacker after a college career that saw him register 105 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy