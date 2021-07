We all know parents aren’t supposed to play favorites with their kids, but even Queen Elizabeth is apparently guilty of taking an extra shine to one of her four children. You might assume that as heir to the throne, Prince Charles ranks highest in his mom’s eyes. Or perhaps it’s Princess Anne, considering she’s the only girl amongst three boys. Fans of The Crown likely believe Elizabeth has the strongest bond with Prince Andrew, as shown in the series. But according to a new royal biography, it’s actually her youngest, Prince Edward, who the monarch favors the most.