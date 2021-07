Dear Editor: Well I guess congratulations are in order my fellow adult-sized children who prefer a demon-haunted world over reality. WE WON!. Unfortunately, in our victory we've unleashed the real (metaphorical no longer) Kraken (and yes, it is a sea monster, but not a cephalopod — grow up already). The positive feedback loops can't be stopped, the fat lady is humming, warming up, in the background as I write. But as the HHGTTG ("The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy") says, "Don't Panic!" In fact, just go back to sleep since the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and the UN COP (out) will continue to sing us lie-filled lullabies anyway.