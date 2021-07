A sign similar to the one above will sadly be posted at the Amber Rose Consignment Boutique in Richland's Uptown on August 31st. The owner of the store passed away last month and her daughter has been running the store. For a quarter-century, they have been a part of what makes the Uptown area of Richland unique. I'll be telling my wife that we have until the end of next month to stop in and maybe find something we (she) can't live without.