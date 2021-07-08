Cancel
FDA narrows prescribing information for Alzheimer's disease drug

By By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration has narrowed the group of Alzheimer's disease patients who should receive the controversial drug aducanumab, sold as Aduhelm. The FDA approved changing the drug's label to clarify that the treatment is intended specifically for patients with mild cognitive impairment or milder stages of disease, according to an announcement Thursday from the companies Biogen and Eisai.

