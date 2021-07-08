6 books to get you started with cli-fi

The Witness for the Dead by Katherine Addison (Tor Books) Set in the same world as Addison’s previous book, The Goblin Emperor, this fantasy murder mystery can still be read as a stand-alone. It's a quieter novel than its predecessor and takes place in the city of Amalo, where murders need to be solved and Witness for the Dead Thara Celehar is the one to solve them. While the officials of Amalo try to negate Thara’s authority, Thara resolutely works on several cases: an elven opera soloist found drowned in the river, a small-town plagued by ghouls, a suspected serial killer who marries his victims. He may not be well liked by politicians, but his steadfast honesty and perception earn the respect of the common folk. This nuanced and immersive detective novel is a lovely addition to The Goblin Emperor’s world.