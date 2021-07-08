Gossip Girl EP Explains Why the Reboot Isn't Keeping 'Her' Identity a Secret

Whenever a reboot or a new creation comes along one thing that fans are always going to wonder is whether or not there will be a spot for any of the original cast members from the first version of a show or movie. When it comes to the Gossip Girl reboot, the answer is a pretty definitive no at the moment since according to Joshua Safran, the individual that’s responsible for bringing the reboot forward, it’s more important to focus on the individuals that are currently on the cast rather than those that made the original show what it was. It’s also worth noting that it would appear that there will be more regular characters this time around than there were in the original show. So to be honest, including cameos of the original actors might only serve as a distraction at this point. Allowing the audience the chance to get to know the new cast is important in order to allow the reboot to keep moving forward, as giving the audience any reason to expect that there might be a chance that an original character might return could derail the main point of the show.