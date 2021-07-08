Gossip Girl EP Explains Why the Reboot Isn't Keeping 'Her' Identity a Secret
Spotted in this article: spoilers from the series premiere of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, as well as from the original CW series’ finale. Proceed with caution. Part of the fun of The CW’s Gossip Girl (2007–2012) was theorizing about the face behind the titular tattler, regardless of how you feel about that polarizing reveal in the series finale. But HBO Max’s reboot, which dropped its first episode on Thursday, isn’t interested in playing that game again.tvline.com
