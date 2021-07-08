Cancel
MTG Arena’s Dungeons & Dragons Set Releases Today

By Hayes Madsen
cgmagonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagic: The Gathering’s latest set, a massive crossover with Dungeons & Dragons, officially launches on MTG Arena Thursday, July 8. The Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set officially launches on July 23, but it’s available early in the digital card game version of MTG Arena, for fans to get an early taste. MTG Arena can be played for free both on PC and mobile devices. Surprisingly, there’s never been a direct crossover between Magic the Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons until now, but the series has crossed over with Warhammer, Lord of the Rings, and more.

WWEComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons to Announce New Book on Friday

Dungeons & Dragons will announce another upcoming project this Friday at D&D Live. G4 confirmed that Wizards of the Coast would be featuring a third product at its D&D Live event this week in addition to the already announced The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and Strixhaven: A Cirriculum of Chaos. Wizards previously confirmed that it had plans to release three books in 2021, with an unannounced book releasing between The Wild Beyond the Witchlight - a Feywild adventure set for release in September - and Strixhaven: A Cirriculm of Chaos - a campaign setting book detailing the Magic: The Gathering magic college of Strixhaven set for release in November. No details were provided about this third product book other than that the announcement was coming on Friday. However, Wizards had noted previously that this unannounced product would not be one of the two campaign setting books revitalizing classic settings that were teased earlier in the year.
Video GamesNME

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds set to release his own video game

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has revealed that he has been developing a multiplayer PC game – and is hoping it will be completed this year. Speaking to gaming magazine Level One in a new interview, Reynolds discussed his lifetime love of video games, as well as the game he’s been working on for the past year with his brother and manager, Mac.
HobbiesComicBook

Popular Magic: The Gathering Plane Is Officially Part of the Dungeons & Dragons Universe

Wizards of the Coast has officially linked a popular Magic: The Gathering plane into Dungeons & Dragons cosmology. Last week, Wizards of the Coast released the second part of a mini-Dungeons & Dragons adventure released to promote the upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" Magic: The Gathering set. The adventure itself is set in the Forgotten Realms, but the new chapter titled "The Hidden Page" revealed that the adventure's villain is actually a denizen of another plane - the Magic: The Gathering plane of Ravnica. The chapter reveals that Tyreus has traveled to the Forgotten Realms from his home plane to search for artifacts left behind by his grandmother Sylvene, who was also a Ravnica resident that planeswalked to the Forgotten Realms and met her future husband there.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

MTG Arena 2021.7.0 Forgotten Realms patch: Full notes and updates

Dragons and dungeons took over MTG Arena with Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the last Standard-legal set prior to fall rotation. Patch 2021.7.0 launched the newest Standard-legal set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms via MTG Arena on July 8, containing a total of 281 cards. Limited Draft and Sealed went live as well, along with new card styles and gameplay improvements. Players can also test out post-rotation builds within Standard 2022 queues in Play and Ranked.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Hunter's Arena: Legends Release Date Information

Hunter's Arena: Legends' release date is set for Aug. 3, 2021, meaning players will be able to jump into the game later this summer. The game has already been in early access on Steam for about a year, having first become playable in July 2020. Hunter's Arena: Legends also had...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every MTG Arena Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery pass reward

Magic: The Gathering’s newest set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, is now live, and that means a new Mastery pass for players to spend their gems on. With a slew of cosmetics that include a red dragon pet, Tiamat sleeves, and Ellywick Tumblestrum avatar, some players will find the pass immediately worth its 3,400-gem cost.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard free game for windows

Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard free game for windows. Dungeons & Dragons Dragonshard is a strategy video game for real-time. It was developed by Liquid Entertainment and published by Atari. Dragonshard is a combination of real-time strategy and role-playing gaming (RPGs). Games are played on two levels, one on the Eberron surface and one in the underground Khyber realm. Through gateways on each map, units can travel between the underground and the surface. The traditional RTS gameplay is featured on the surface map: players build and develop base structures, gather resources, amass resources, and upgrade their army. All units are available from the start of the game. The game features three factions controlled by players: the Order of the Flame and the Lizardfolk.
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Gift Bundle Pre-Order For Dungeons & Dragons Expansion

Magic: The Gathering creator Wizards of the Coast is clearly expecting the card game’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons expansion to be one of the most successful of 2021. For the first time ever, both tabletop experiences will be joining hands to provide an adventure which splices the themes, characters and mechanics of both together, with the latter, in particular, receiving the lion’s share of attention. To celebrate the marriage, a brand-new type of card, Dungeons, are being introduced to the Standard metagame, giving players the chance to mimic the art of spelunking using nothing other than some fancifully decorated cardboard.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Xcom Legends is a New Mobile Game, Out Now in Soft Launch

It was only last week that Xcom 2 Collection launched on the Play Store, and now there’s another Xcom game out in certain parts of the mobile wild. It’s fair to say that Xcom Legends looks like it’s taking a different tack to the other games in the series, though.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Turtle Beach Recon Controller For Xbox Now Available For Pre-Order

Gaming accessory maker, Turtle Beach, revealed their new Recon Controller designed for Xbox systems is now available for pre-order from their website. Returning to their Recon branding, Turtle Beach is producing an Xbox controller known as the Recon Controller. The award-winning controller was originally unveiled at E3 2021 and was designated with “Best of E3” awards from various outlets for blending game-changing controls with Turtle Beach’s signature audio technologies.
Video GamesIGN

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Wiki Guide

Equipment also comes in a variety of Sets, each of which give special Set Bonuses depending on how many items from a set you are equipping simultaneously. Learn more about the various Set Bonuses below!. Set Bonuses in D&D: Dark Alliance. Tundra Explorer Set Bonus. 3 Pieces: +5% Physical Damage.
Gamblinglrmonline.com

Magic: The Gathering and D&D’s Forgotten Realms Crossover Launches on Magic: The Gathering Arena Today

Magic: The Gathering crossover with Forgotten Realms. For almost soon to be three decades, Magic: The Gathering collectible card game entertained millions of people both casually and competitively around the world. Now Dungeons & Dragons fans can rejoice as the popular card game issues its crossover set with Forgotten Realms cards with familiar characters, spells, and artifacts.
HobbiesPCGamesN

Magic the Gathering: Arena’s new set is a love letter to D&D

It’s unthinkable, untenable, pure heresy. Sure, there have been supplementary D&D books for several Magic planes, but classic D&D characters, monsters, and gear represented in Magic: The Gathering? No way. And yet Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is a perfect fit for Magic the Gathering: Arena – which you can play for free here.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Introducing Adventure Is Nigh! – A New Dungeons & Dragons Video Series on The Escapist

Today we’re excited to share with you a brand new series we’ve been working on quietly behind the scenes at The Escapist, called Adventure Is Nigh!. For quite a while now, the Escapist community has been asking us to do something with Dungeons & Dragons, and over the past couple months our team has been working on building a new series to do just that, but of course with our own visual flair, bringing the Zero Punctuation art style to a brand new format!
RetailComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons' Lord of Slimes Is Getting an 8-Inch Figure

WizKids has announced plans to release an 8-inch tabletop figure of Juiblex, the notorious Demon Lord of Slimes from Dungeons & Dragons. The new figure will be released in January 2022 and is based off of Juiblex's depiction in Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes. The many-eyed slime creature will tower above its tabletop enemies, with a render of the miniature showing the creature rising up from a set of ruins. This is the second in WizKids' line of Demon Lords, following the release of Orcus in January 2021. The Juiblex figure will be released in January 2022 and will have a retail price of $69.99. You can check out a render of the Juiblex figure below:

