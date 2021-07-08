Cancel
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio-based H-E-B hiring 100 full-time positions in virtual event

By Priscilla Aguirre
MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio, here's your chance to get a job at H-E-B (let's be honest, almost everyone wants to work there). In a July 8 news release, the San Antonio-based chain announced it is looking to fill more than 100 full-time positions for its manufacturing department. H-E-B is partnering with Indeed to host a virtual hiring event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12, on its website careers.heb.com.

