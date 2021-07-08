Sun-N-Fun Lagoon water park reopening after 15-month hiatus

Collier County’s Sun-N-Fun Lagoon is reopening this week after a more than 15-month hiatus in North Naples. The water park temporarily closed to the public in late March 2020 because of CDC guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19. The park remained closed for a scheduled renovation project to accommodate an ambitious construction timeline at North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road. The splash is back beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, for pools, waterslides, a lazy river and more. A special admission rate offered through the end of August is $8 for guests 48 inches and over and $4.50 for children under 48 inches. The local family destination will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.