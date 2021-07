There's arguably no NFL division with more juice entering the 2021 season than the NFC North. Not only does the quartet boast the reigning conference runner-up in the Packers, who also happen to have the league's most dramatic storyline considering Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future. It also features the Bears, who finally have a new franchise quarterback waiting to debut; the Vikings, who are due for a rebound with a restocked Mike Zimmer defense; and the Lions, who are entering an entirely new rebuild.