Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Woman gets probation in stabbing

By Gazette staff
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 13 days ago

JANESVILLE

A woman who stabbed a man in the chest last fall was sentenced Wednesday in Rock County Court to four years of probation.

Stephanie A. Larson, 52, of 18½ W. Fulton St., No. 1, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed. A charge of disorderly conduct while armed was dismissed.

Judge Barbara McCrory also ordered drug/alcohol and domestic violence programming and ordered Larson to pay court costs and restitution of $40,000, according to online court records.

Larson was living with her ex-husband in the town of Harmony when she stabbed him Oct. 29, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release at the time.

She was drinking, and the two were arguing, leading to the single stab wound to the sternum with a “kitchen-type knife,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told deputies he did not think Larson was trying to kill him.

Comments / 0

The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
154
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rock County, WI
Government
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Janesville, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Alcohol#Rock County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy