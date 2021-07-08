Stratford-based nonalcoholic beermaker looking for East Coast brewery
STRATFORD — Just a year after opening its first brewery in San Diego, Athletic Brewing Co. is eyeing a new production facility for its nonalcoholic brew on the East Coast. Company officials announced their plans for a second brewery this week after completing a $50 million funding round. Bill Shufelt, Athletic Brewing’s founder and chief executive officer, said Wednesday that the new brewery “will most likely be in Connecticut.”www.middletownpress.com
