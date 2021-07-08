Madera, California Resident Arrested Following Child Molestation Investigation
July 8, 2021 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports Jesse Harley Davis,30, from Madera, was arrested following an investigation by Madera County Sheriff’s Detectives. MCSO Deputies took a report of a sexual assault on a minor. Following that report, Detective M. Chavez initiated an investigation, which revealed a juvenile male had been the victim of ongoing sexual assault by the suspect over the period of several years.goldrushcam.com
